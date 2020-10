BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High Fitness and apparel company Ultima Activa are holding a Halloween fitness event at Rosedale North Park on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

Related Content Together Inspired: Bakersfield woman uses fitness to defeat a debilitating illness

Tiffany Lindsay is a fitness instructor at High Fitness who overcame a debilitating diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis by discovering a passion for fitness.

There will also be treats and giveaways.