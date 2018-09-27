Hidden gems at the Kern County Fair

Bakersfield, Calif. - The exhibit halls at the Kern County Fair are the 12-day shrines for those who make, bake, and create. 17's Lori Lizarraga decided she would spend the day exploring what there is to buy, eat, and wear inside Buildings 1, 2, and 3.

That's how she met Cindy Parkhurst and the gang over at JP's Old West Cinnamon Rolls.

"This is always our best fair," Parkhurst said. "We have such a great following here in Kern County. They know us so well here because we've been coming for so long."

45 years long! Parkhurst says, she bets they make somewhere in the ballpark of 100,000 cinnamon rolls in 12 days at the Kern County Fair.

And that's just scratching the surface.

There's local art work, trinkets, plants, jewelry, collectibles, sweets, clothing, massage chairs, hats, and even more trinkets.

Apparently, some people even come to the fair to buy bed sheets.

At least, that's what Noman Khan says, whose been successfully selling HCS Hotels Collection brand sheets at the Kern County Fair for 18 years.

"It's probably because they won't get this type of quality outside in the market," Khan said. "I have a few customers who buy from me only. They're just waiting for the fair, every year they change their bedding and they're just waiting!"

If you think that's strange, then you'll really be surprised to learn that about 250 people leave the Kern County Fair each year with a brand new mattress.

There's truly something for everyone inside these halls!

Between the cinnamon rolls and the mattresses, Lori's conclusion? Buildings 1, 2, and 3 are attractions at the Kern County Fair you do not want to miss.