‘Hey Google, what’s the speed limit?’ Buttonwillow CHP pulls over Google Street View vehicle

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol in Buttonwillow had a little fun with a Google Street View vehicle they pulled over on Monday that apparently was driving faster than the posted speed limit.

The department posted a photo on their Facebook page with the caption, “Hey Google, what’s the speed limit on I-5?” CHP said they hope their meet-up is included in the street view on Google Earth.

And in case you’re wondering, the speed limit is 70 miles per hour. The department’s post did not include the speed the Google vehicle was traveling.