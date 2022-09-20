BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The H.E.A.R.T.S Connection invites the community to participate at the Heroes for H.E.A.R.T.S fundraiser walk on Saturday, Oct. 22. at Beach Park.

The H.E.A.R.T.S. is an acronym for Help Encourage Advocate Resources Training Support. The H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection Family Empowerment Center is staffed by parents and family members of children with disabilities and/or special health care needs, according to their website. Staff provides families with parent-to-parent support, advocacy, training and assistance, resource coordination and information.

The walk returns in person this year and will feature raffle baskets, activities for kids and food will be available for purchase, according to the H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection.

The Heros for H.E.A.R.T.S. event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beach Park located at 21st Street and Oak Street in Bakersfield.

The walk will begin at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person or sign up as a family, two adults and three kids, for $65, according to organizers.

Organizers encourage the community to bring their own shade and chairs to the event. Proceeds of the walk will go towards the H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection Family Empowerment Center.

For more information on the event contact the H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection at 661-328-9055.