Heroes and Helmets fundraiser raises over $60,000 for local Make-A-Wish Foundation

The numbers are in and it turns out Kern County was very generous in helping local children fulfill some wishes.

Last week, the Heroes and Helmets drive raised more than $60,000 in Bakersfield, Tehachapi and Lebec. Firefighters were out collecting donations from different locations in Bakersfield and at the lunchtime fundraiser outside the KGET studios.

The drive helps the Make-A-Wish Foundation grant wishes for local kids being treated for serious illnesses.

There is one more chance to help in Taft on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the intersection of Kern and 10th streets from 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.