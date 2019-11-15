Heroes and Helmets fundraiser raises money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

On Friday, you can help raise money for local kids and the Make-A-Wish program.

Nov. 15 is the 10th annual Heroes and Helmets fundraiser that includes a drive thru lunch outside our KGET studios.

Your support of Heroes and Helmet brings firefighers, wish kid and their families together with our community for a day of giving.

Make-A-Wish grants wishes to children being treated for critical illnesses to bring them some happiness during a very tough time.

City and county firefighters will also be accepting cash donations outside our station and at the intersections of Olive and Knudesen drives, and Mohawk Street and Rosedale Highway from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For $10 you can get a lunch that includes a barbecue deep pit sandwich, chips, a cookie and a bottle of water. Grab lunch at our studios at 22nd and M streets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you can’t make it to either location Friday, you can donate any time online. Click on this link to donate.