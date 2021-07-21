‘Hero Appreciation’ event to honor first responders on Sept. 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local first responders will be honored Sept. 11 during the 19th Annual “Hero Appreciation” Event held by SSD Alarm and Salty’s BBQ & Catering.

Members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield and Kern County fire departments can receive a complimentary lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SSD Alarm at 2701 Fruitvale Ave., according to a news release from the company. The BBQ lunches will be prepared on-site.

Outdoor seating will be provided and there will be music by LIFE FM 88.3 and raffle prizes.