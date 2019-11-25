Here’s when stores are open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Many stores will be offering big discounts this week as part of Black Friday, but they all have differing hours, with some open on Thanksgiving and others skipping the holiday.

Here’s a look at some of the major stores that will be on Thursday and/or Friday:

STORES

Barnes and Noble: Stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Best Buy: Stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. on Black Friday. They will re-open at 8 a.m.

Costco: Stores are closed on Thanksgiving but will open at 9 a.m. on Friday.

GameStop: Stores open at 3 p.m. on Thursday and close at 10 p.m. Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Hobby Lobby: Stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day but will be open at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Home Depot: Stores are closed on Thursday and will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

JCPenney: Stores will be open from 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. on Friday.

Kohl’s: Stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and stay open through 1 p.m. on Black Friday.

Lowe’s: Stores are closed on Thanksgiving but will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Macy’s: Stores will be open from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 2 a.m. on Friday. Stores will re-open on Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Michael’s: Stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Sears: Stores will be open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and re-open on Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target: Stores are open from 5 p.m. on Thursday through 1 a.m. on Friday. Stores will re-open at 7 a.m.

Walmart: Sales start at 6 p.m. on Thursday and continue all day Friday.

SHOPPING MALLS

Valley Plaza Mall: Stores will be open from 6 p.m. to Midnight on Thanksgiving. On Friday, the hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Outlets at Tejon: Thanksgiving hours are 6 p.m. to midnight. Stores will be open on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.