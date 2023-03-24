BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the increase in rain Kern County received this winter, areas in the county are experiencing new grass and vegetation growth. Green hills and mountainsides can be seen on a drive throughout the county.

You might be wondering, what does this mean for wildfire season in Kern County?

Kern County Fire Department Captain Andrew Freeborn told 17 News that although there is an increase in grass and vegetation, it does not guarantee there will be more fires. To help prepare for wildfire season, the fire department is taking action.

To prepare for wildfires crews conduct prescribed burns to various areas, Freeborn said.

To conduct those burns, a lot of research must be done to safely burn areas of excess vegetation. The department does its own weather, rain and vegetation research.

“We [the fire department] have individuals within the Kern County Fire Department that are specialists in regards to making a prescription of how to treat a specific area of wilderness,” Freeborn told 17 News.

This crew of specialized firefighters also monitors whether it is safe or not when conducting a prescribed burn.

Freeborn said agencies are working together to prescribe a burn. If at the time of the scheduled burn, there are any unfavorable conditions — like high winds — the crews will stop and conduct the prescribed burn when they can do so safely.

In addition to the specialized teams, the fire department works with Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies to determine whether fire crews should use heavy equipment or hand crews to clear out vegetation or prescribe a burn, according to Freeborn.

When planning to combat wildfires, the work goes on throughout the year, Freeborn told 17 News.

“The amount of research never really stops,” Freeborn said.

During the hot summer season, crews are working on fighting fires, and during the storm and cool weather, crews are working on projects in the mountain areas.

There is no way to predict or guarantee wildfires, but once it stops raining the grass and vegetation will dry out, Freeborn stressed.

Freeborn shared that with the recent storms, in the event of a wildfire, firefighting crews may able to pull water from more places like reservoirs, lakes and creeks and use it to combat the fire.

“It makes it easier for firefighters to be able to draft water from those sources and fight fire,” Freeborn said.

“There’s certainly a ‘glass half full’ aspect to this additional rain.”

The Kern County Fire Department received a grant of over $2 million to help at-risk communities plan and reduce the risk of wildfires, according to a news release from the department this week.

The grant is part of the U.S.D.A Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program, according to the fire department. From the grant, $2,223,207 will purchase fire equipment and transport trailers for the department’s prescribed fire program.

Another $513,533 will go towards providing training for KCFD-prescribed fire program member training, according to the fire department.

Learn how you can prepare for disasters at this link.