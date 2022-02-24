BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pandemic devastated the live music business in 2020 to the tune of $30 billion worldwide, and although things improved a little in 2021, it continued to be tough with soft ticket sales and canceled shows. In California, where the rules have been especially rigid, things were even worse.

But, now, at least in Bakersfield and in many parts of the country, things are starting to improve.

Big-name bands are heading back out on the road, from Elton John to Bakersfield’s KORN, which opens a new tour next week starting in Missouri.

Local music venues throughout the city are suddenly bursting with bookings – a welcome relief. Fox Theater Foundation president T Johnson still shakes her head thinking about the confusion of that initial shutdown.

“That was right when Covid had begun,” she said. “I believe that was in two thousand (2020) — see, when we have to start saying years now – two years ago at the Fox, we had to have our executive board meeting to decide, What do we do? We’re in a territory that’s unknown.”

But Fox Theater is leading the way now. The historic downtown venue just announced guitarist Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, paired with Dave Mason, formerly of Traffic. Also coming soon: Bakersfield Sound devotee Dwight Yoakam and comedian John Mulaney.

Is this the entertainment breakthrough we’ve been waiting for?

Steve Eckerson, general manager of Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, says it might be.

“Acts are starting to tour,” he said. “We’re still seeing some postponements. But more and more of the artists are getting out and working. The challenge has been the West Coast, where we’re a little more restrictive in the guidelines than maybe the Midwest and Florida and some of those places so we’re lagging behind a little bit.”

Mechanics Bank Arena just announced Snoop Dogg, fresh off the Super Bowl halftime show, set for May 21, followed by Matchbox Twenty on May 25 and Chris Stapleton on June 16.

World Records’ No Stinkin’ Cover Charge Blues Series has the Special EFX All Stars on March 25, Rodney Crowell April 2 and Carolyn Wonderland April 9. Pat Evans, whose cozy little venue, behind the record store, seats 600, says it was important for people to get the sense that this is all behind them.

“People are going to feel safer and safer to go out and enjoy live music again,” he said, “which we all need.”

The Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, which specializes in music impersonation bands, has Rod Stewart, Creedence Clearwater, Aerosmith and Fleetwood Mac tribute shows ahead this spring.

The Well Comedy Club, in the space formerly occupied by B Ryders, is riding the momentum of its recent Darrell Hammond appearance. The venue has a packed schedule of standup shows coming in the weeks ahead.

Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace is the only one still taking it slow, with house bands on deck. But Johnny Owens, youngest son of the founder, will be performing two nights this weekend.

Ready to rock? Ready to laugh? Ready to two-step? A lot of people in Bakersfield are very much ready to do those things, and the people who operate the venues are counting on it.