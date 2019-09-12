Herbicide odor prompts evacuation at Chavez High School in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Students at Cesar E. Chavez High School in Delano were evacuated from several classrooms Thursday morning following an herbicide odor scare.

The Delano Joint Union High School District said Chavez High School staff began evacuating students at around 8 a.m. to the school’s auditorium and gym because of an herbicide odor.

The district said an herbicide was applied earlier in the day before the start of classes and that all application and notification protocols were followed.

Officials say the Kern County Department of Agriculture determined the odor was non-toxic and no violations were found.