BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Punk Rock icon Henry Rollins’ is bringing his spoken word “Good To See You Tour” to Temblor Brewing Co. in November.

Musician, actor, photographer, comedian, author, DJ and spoken word artist will be recounting the events of his life during the brief pre-COVID period since his last tour and will cover the world’s events that have transpired since the pandemic.

The former Black Flag and Rollins Band singer has appeared on Sons of Anarchy and also hosts a weekly show on NPR’s Los Angeles radio station, KCRW.

The show is happening Wednesday Nov. 8. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now on eventbrite.