Helping with Hunger

With classes, text books and more, it’s cost we often don’t think about.

The reality is many college students struggle with hunger.

“Personally, as a student I know the struggle,” said Keith Alvidrez, CSUB grduate.

Alvidrez used his experience with food insecurity to help his fellow students.

“There was a study that CSUB did in 2013 about food insecurities and it kind of made me reevaluate my own status, which I am somewhat food insecure,” Alvidrez said.

Completing his masters in Public Administration, Alvidrez hopes to find answers to social issues in our community, issues such as hunger.

“That stress of where to get food if they cannot afford it,” Alvidrez said.

CSUB opened a food pantry in the fall of 2017 to help eliminate that stress.

Alvidrez signed up immediately to work in the pantry.

“I decided to see if I could do anything to help,” Alvidrez said.

Using his experience to help his fellow students succeed.

“It’s more of like a spark of passion knowing that I do fit the status as a user of the food pantry,” Alvidrez said.

Alvidrez is currently completing an internship with Aera Energy and hopes to find a job in community development after.