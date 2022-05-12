BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Postal Service is asking for the community’s help to “Stamp Out Hunger”.

This Saturday, the “National Association of Letter Carriers” is holding the 30th annual food drive, and making a donation is easy.

Just leave non-perishable food donations in a bag near your mailbox this Saturday before the letter carrier arrives.

Food collected during Saturday’s drive will then be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed.