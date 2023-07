BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter’s Lions Club, Acelerados Offroad and assembly member Jasmeet Bains are asking for the community’s help to “Stuff the Bus” and donate school supplies for children in the community.

The donation drive is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dollar General store located at 337 E. Lerdo Highway in Shafter.