Help needed identifying man whose body was found in 2017

McFarland, Calif. (KGET) — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a young man whose body was found in an almond orchard in 2017.

The Sheriff’s Office estimates the man was between 18 to 24 years old, possibly Hispanic, of medium build, 5-foot-6 and 183 pounds. He had short black hair and a thin mustache and last wore a gray T-shirt, blue athletic-style pants with yellow vertical lines on the outside of both legs and black work boots.

The body was found Dec. 1 in the area of Perkins Avenue about a half mile west of Stradley Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the coroner at 868-0100.