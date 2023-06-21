BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating sisters Sheanica and Michelle Austin-Turner.

Sheanica, 14, and Michelle, 13, were last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Williams Street, just east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Tuesday.

Photos provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The teenagers are considered at-risk due to being first time runaways and their age.