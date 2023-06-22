BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

According to BPD, Nanyamka Delany, 14, was last seen in the 2900 block of Gosford Rd. on June 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. She is considered to be at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

Delany is described as a Black teenager who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, light blue pants and white tennis shoes, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.