BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who indecently exposed himself to children in a northwest Bakersfield neighborhood.

BPD said the unidentified man followed two teenagers who were walking near Jewetta Avenue at Olive Drive at approximately 6:20 p.m. During the offense, the suspect exited his vehicle and masturbated in front of the underage victims.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Indian man possibly in his 20’s. He was wearing a knit cap, blue shirt with a “Snoopy” graphic, black sweat pants black mask with a white design or lettering. He was also wearing a watch on his left wrist.

Police said the suspect’s car was possibly a four-door Hyundai Elantra with stock rims.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who may have been a victim is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.