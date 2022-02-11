Help families in need during the 8th annual Cupid’s Challenge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, head to Dewar’s on Eye Street to buy a box of its famous chews for $20 to benefit Kern County families in need during the 8th annual Cupid’s Challenge.

The money will go to the Mendiburu Magic Foundation, and all of it will stay local.

The drive-thru event runs from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dewar’s Candy Shop on Eye Street on Friday. You can also purchase online.

The Mendiburu Magic Foundation is a patient assistance fund that benefits Kern County families with children that have life-threatening illnesses that have to travel outside the county for treatment, said Valerie Mendiburu.

“We’re providing those little things like gas, lodging; I mean the gas right now is exorbitant,” Mendiburu said. “Any little thing that’s helping these families getting to and from treatment, doctor’s appointments.”

Mendiburu said it’s important to make sure families are able to focus on their children’s medical treatment and wellbeing and not the financial strain.

Not up for candy? You can also donate money directly to the foundation at Friday’s drive-thru and online.