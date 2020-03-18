Help asked in finding teen missing since March 4

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who ran away from home and was last seen March 4.

Lilly Hillairet has friends in the Valencia and Canyon Country area, deputies said. She’s described as white, 5-foot-2, 105 pounds, red hair and was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, red sweatshirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110, the Frazier Park substation at 245-3440 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.