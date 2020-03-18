Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Live Now
Kern County Public Health gives update on first confirmed coronavirus case in Kern County.

Help asked in finding teen missing since March 4

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who ran away from home and was last seen March 4.

Lilly Hillairet has friends in the Valencia and Canyon Country area, deputies said. She’s described as white, 5-foot-2, 105 pounds, red hair and was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, red sweatshirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110, the Frazier Park substation at 245-3440 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News