Hello Kitty truck returns to Valley Plaza mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The cat is back.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls back into Bakersfield on Saturday, Nov. 16, selling limited-edition collectibles, giant cookies and confetti popcorn.

The truck will be at the Valley Plaza mall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., located between Target and Forever 21. Get in line for enamel pin sets, Hello Kitty canvas totes and cushions, T-shirts and more.

Each guest who spends $25 on food purchases will receive a free Hello Kitty Cafe pink mini-tote while supplies last.

The truck only accepts credit and debit card payments — no cash.