Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Bakersfield on Saturday.

The truck will be at the Valley Plaza mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., located between Target and Forever 21 by the food court entrance. The truck will feature exclusive merchandise and goodies including cookie sets, enamel pin sets, Hello Kitty T-shirts, tote bags and more and the Hello Kitty Sprinkle Mug, which will only be available on the West Coast tour.

Hello Kitty Sprinkle Mug

The truck only accepts credit and debit card payments — no cash.

The stop is a part of the truck’s West Coast tour, with the next stop happening in Oxnard on Dec. 4. Follow along on Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts for upcoming appearances.

The truck last made a stop in Bakersfield in 2019.

Valley Plaza mall is located at 2701 Ming Ave.