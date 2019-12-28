Heavy traffic on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine caused by snow-playing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drivers are experiencing heavy traffic on Interstate 5, open through Grapevine, in part due to visitors continuing to park on the shoulders of the freeway to play with snow.

At around 9:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol traffic page reported incidents of people playing with the snow at the sides of the freeway on I-5.

At 12:33 p.m., CHP reported the Frazier Park off-ramp northbound I-5 is now closed due to continued snow-playing, causing dozens of vehicles to be backed-up.

According to CHP’s Fort Tejon Sergeant Karr, the traffic is greatly due to visitors parking on the shoulders of the freeway and playing with the snow, causing more issues for officers and more danger for everyone on the freeway.

“We are not a resort and we are not equipped with it,” Karr said. “We’ve asked the county for assistance. It’s an issue with having the proper personnel and storms hit at different times, so we aren’t always prepared.”

Sergeant Karr says Frazier Mountain Park Road at East of Mount Pinos Way is currently closed to the public and only open to residents. Adding, they chose this location for closure to keep drivers safe as crashes have been known to occur at speeds of 65 mph.

“This is a small mountain community. We are not equipped with high ingress of people. It’s extremely dangerous and illegal to stop on the shoulders of the freeway and play in the snow. It’s not a safe place at all. Our officers are trying to keep them off,” said Sergeant Karr.

Sergeant Karr adds that there have been reports of visitors causing issues going into the area through Lockwood Valley Road. As a result, CHP officers are currently diverting drivers from entering at Cuddy Valley Road and Lockwood Valley Road.

Sergeant Karr wants to remind the public that CHP officers are doing the best they can to keep roadways safe, but they need the community’s cooperation to do so.