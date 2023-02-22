BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first wave of a winter storm has dropped at least 8 inches of snow at Alta Sierra Ski Resort in the Greenhorn Mountains, resort management says.

Video above: Hail and strong winds from storm arrive Tuesday night in Tehachapi

The resort reported heavy snowfall as of Wednesday morning. Eight inches of snow has fallen overnight and continues to fall in the area. Temperatures were reported at 14 degrees, the resort tweeted.

With the new snow, the resort will be open on the weekend of Feb. 25 and Feb. 26. All visitors are asked to pack chains.