BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy snow was reported to be coming down along Interstate 5 in Fort Tejon and CHP is conducting traffic breaks in the area.

The snow was reported to be sticking to road through the Fort Tejon pass. CHP officers are conducting round robins and traffic breaks from southbound Interstate 5 in Lebec and from northbound from Smokey Bear to Tejon Road.

Drivers are urged to drive through the area with caution.

CAUTION! If you are traveling on the Grapevine, I-5 over Tejon Pass we are starting to see snow sticking to parts of the roadway, so please drive carefully. Temperatures will continue to drop overnight tonight and slick conditions are likely! #I5 #cawx #casnow #traveling pic.twitter.com/gNkh3oDMsx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 9, 2020

