UPDATED: Heavy snow falls on I-5 at Grapevine

UPDATE (9 a.m.): The CHP is no longer pacing traffic at the Grapevine.

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy snow began falling on Interstate 5 at the Grapevine this morning, causing the California Highway Patrol to pace traffic.

The department said it began pacing efforts at around 4:41 a.m. There was heavy wind and rain in the area prior to the arrival of the snow. The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Kern County through today.

Several roads have been closed due to snow and ice, including Water Canyon Road from Highline Road to Mt. Park, Cuddly Valley Road at Mt. Pinos and Tehachapi Willow Springs Road from Highway 58 to Cameron Road, according to the county.

Chain control restrictions are in place on Highway 178 from six miles west of the Highway 14 junction to 11 miles west of the junction, according to Caltrans. Chain control is also in place on Mil Potrero Highway at Mt. Pinos Road as well as on Highway 33 west of Rose Valley Road.