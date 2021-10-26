Heavy rain floods homes in East Bakersfield

–Video walkthrough of flooding can be seen below

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From the 17 follow up file, the storm clouds have cleared Kern County but Mother Nature left behind plenty of calling cards in the form of downed power lines, toppled trees and in one neighborhood…a very wet mess.

Storm water flooded the neighborhood in East Bakersfield on Virginia and Lake Streets near Williams Elementary School.

The water rose to almost three feet flooding the homes next to the storm drainage canal.

The reason is because there’s no proper drainage in the alley and the only drain to the canal on the road often gets plugged.

“As it becomes clogged the water only has one direction to go and it makes a quick left turn,” Brandon Stallworth the property owner said. “Here it comes to this property and it’s flooded all the other families along the alleyway.”

This isn’t the first time the area has flooded but homeowners say it’s never been this bad before.

Video walkthrough of the flooded home:

“The concern is not just necessarily on my property it’s because a lot of my neighbors have small children and they all have been flooded and displaced as well,” Stallworth said.

The people in the homes called the city and county for assistance when the water levels rose but both the city and county only pointed fingers at each other. Stallworth instead of waiting on the city or county to act rented pumps to get the water out himself.

“The sewer system which overflooded is controlled by the county,” Stallworth said. “The drainage ditch to where the water was clogging and caused it to come down the alley and overflood the sewer is actually on the city. And the city’s water is actually directed through the drainage ditch which is actually owned by Delta water.”



Stallworth says what’s worse is the water could be contaminated because of the overflow from the sewer.

17 News did reached out to the city and county. The city says the responsibility fell on the county to help the homeowners. We asked the county about their responsibility to the homeowners but they would no give us an answer.