UPDATE: CHP finds no evidence of weapon on Greyhound bus traveling Highway 99

The California Highway Patrol said they found no evidence of anyone armed on a Greyhound bus that was heading southbound on Highway 99 earlier this morning.

The department said at around 8:12 a.m., it received a call from the girlfriend of a passenger on the bus. She told the CHP that her boyfriend, who was on the bus, had told her that there was someone on the bus armed with a handgun and threatening people.

Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on the bus at Mettler Frontage Road and Valpredo Avenue and conducted a search of the bus and the 35 passengers on board. No weapons were found on anybody’s person or on the bus and no one was injured, CHP said.

The 19-year-old man who made the claim was detained and will undergo mental and physical evaluation, the department said. He could also be charged with making a false report.

“We’re going to take these incidents extremely seriously,” CHP Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez said. “We want everyone on board travelling our freeways and roadway systems to be safe, whether you’re travelling in a passenger vehicle or on a Greyhound bus.”

