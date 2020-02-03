Shooting on Greyhound bus near the base of the Grapevine, injuries unknown

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) – Police are responding to a shooting on a Greyhound bus, according to CHP. The bus is currently at the Valero Gas station located at the base of the Grapevine.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and Kern County Fire Department responded to the gas station.

According to CHP the bus was headed northbound.

The Greyhound bus is currently blocked off by caution tape and surrounded by multiple agencies.

According to CHP officials they are in the early investigation stage of this shooting. No information is available about injuries or the shooter.

