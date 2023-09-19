BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a shooting at Yokuts Park late Monday night, according to police.

Police said officers arrived at Yokuts Park at 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim was located and pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

Video from the scene shows Bakersfield police taping off the area just before midnight.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting call BPD at 661-327-7111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.