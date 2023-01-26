BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an apparent home invasion Thursday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers were called to a home on Limoges Way near Haggin Oaks Park at around 8 p.m. A 17 News photojournalist saw about a dozen law enforcement officials outside the home. Officers were seen entering and exiting the home. A crime scene van was also at the location.

No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear if anything was taken from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.