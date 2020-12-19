Police officer shot, 1 other wounded in Southwest Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said an officer is hospitalized after being shot and wounded Friday afternoon. One other person was shot by police, the department said.

Multiple Bakersfield police officers remain in the 8700 block of Maria Angelica Street in Southwest Bakersfield. They were called to the area just after 4 p.m. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The officer’s and the other person’s conditions were not immediately known.

#OfficerInvolvedShooting in the 8700 block of Maria Angelica Street in South Bakersfield. Please avoid the area. Updates will follow. — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) December 19, 2020

Video from a doorbell camera shared with 17 News appears to show the shooting as it happens. As many as 14 gunshots could be heard on the video.

WATCH HERE: Doorbell camera captures police shooting on Maria Angelica Street

