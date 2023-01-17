BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a heavy police presence in southwest Bakersfield on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road Tuesday night.

A 17 News photographer at the scene said several shots have been fired. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer the shots started around 9 p.m.

Law enforcement officials at the scene are telling someone to come outside of a house they have surrounded, according to the 17 News photographer.

About two dozen police cruisers are at the scene, as well as two-armored vehicles and members of the Bakersfield Police Department SWAT Team.

The surrounding streets are closed. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.