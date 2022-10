BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple police units have been called to a neighborhood Friday evening in East Bakersfield.

Officers and emergency units were called to the area near Brown and Pacific streets at around 6:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what officers were called for but one person’s body was visible in the roadway, according to a 17 News photojournalist.

17 News has reached out to Bakersfield police for more details on the incident. We will update this story as we learn more.