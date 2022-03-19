BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers Kern County sheriff’s deputies have set up outside a home in northeast Bakersfield for several hours Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Aphrodite Street and Jupiter Drive just after 5 p.m. Multiple police officers were outside a home. After several hours, a Kern County Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiation team was called to the scene.

It is still unclear what prompted the large response, if anyone was injured during the standoff or if anyone was taken into custody. 17 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information, but they have not responded.