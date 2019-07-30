Business owner chases suspected burglars, shoots one of them after vehicle ends up in Truxtun Lake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A business owner became involved in a chase with suspected burglars Tuesday morning and shot one of them after their car ended up in Truxtun Lake.

Officers were dispatched at 6:08 a.m. to a suspicious circumstances call at 1400 Easton Drive, police said. A business owner reported seeing a vehicle on his video surveillance that he recognized from a previous burglary.

The vehicle fled with the business owner in pursuit, police said.

A short chase occurred between the two vehicles on the bike path west of Mohawk Street. Both vehicles drove down into the river bed and one vehicle hit the other, which ended up in the water.

After the vehicle was in the water, the business owner fired a shot, striking one of the individuals he was chasing, police said.

The wounded person has been taken to Kern Medical with a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said. The injury was considered minor to moderate.

Two suspects were involved, police said, and the other one fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

