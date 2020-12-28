Heavy police presence at East Bakersfield Walmart after shots fired outside store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple police cruisers rushed to the Walmart in East Bakersfield on Monday after shots were fired outside the store.

Police said no injuries were reported. An officer in the area heard the gunshots at about 1:17 p.m. and found a person in possession of a gun, police said. No one else is believed to be involved.

It’s unknown if the person was shooting at another person or in the air, police said. The Walmart was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said.

The store was reopened to the public a short time later.