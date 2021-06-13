Police officers involved in shooting in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say officers were involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the area of East Brundage Lane and Cottonwood Road.

Emergency crews were called to the area of East Brundage Lane and Cottonwood Road for a report of a traffic collision at 4:12 p.m., but it is unclear what happened next. It is unclear if officers were fired at and if anyone was wounded.

We have reached out to Bakersfield police for more details.

We will update this story as we learn more information.