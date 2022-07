BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County sheriff’s deputies have been called to a shop on Roberts Lane in Oildale for an unknown incident.

Emergency crews were called to Gravity Tobacco on Roberts Lane near Locust Street at around 5 p.m. It is not clear what happened at the store, but deputies taped off the area surrounding the store. Detectives and a coroner has arrived at the scene.

17 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information but have not received a response.