BAKERSFILED, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies have closed off a portion of streets for an unknown situation Friday night in southeast Bakersfield.

KCSO deputies were called to the area of Quantico Avenue and Paula Street at around 8:30 p.m. Multiple deputies have arrived and were at the scene, but it was not clear why they were called. 17 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

We will update this story as we learn more information.