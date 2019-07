BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 57-year-old woman was found dead with “obvious signs of trauma” in Oildale Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s officials.

At 9:21 a.m., deputies were called out to the 300 block of Sycamore Drive, where they found the woman. Homicide detectives arrived shortly afterward.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.