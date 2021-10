BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement has shut down a portion of Taft Highway near a market.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies are outside the El Toro Supermarket in the 3000 block of Taft Highway. Taft Highway is closed between Wible Road and Highway 99 in the area.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the heavy law enforcement presence.

We will update this story as we learn more information.