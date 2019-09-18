KCSO SWAT deployed to Northeast Bakersfield home where man barricaded himself inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are urging a man to exit a home where he has barricaded himself inside in a Northeast Bakersfield neighborhood.

KCSO says deputies were called to the 300 block of Crawford Street at around 6:50 p.m. for a report of “unknown trouble.”

Deputies eventually determined a man discharged a weapon in a negligent manner, Lt. Augustin Moreno said.

Deputies have been staked outside the home and have commanded the man to exit the home for several hours. Several explosions could be heard in the area, and Lt. Moreno said those were part of “specialized equipment” to get the man to exit the home.

KCSO said only the suspect is believed to be inside the home. Neighboring homes have been evacuated.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol were also on scene.