BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple law enforcement officers have been called to Kern Medical after a crowd gathered in the hospital’s parking lot.

A large crowd gathered at the hospital following a reported shooting at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park before 9 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers arrived to keep people away from a hospital entrance.

Video from independent videographers shows dozens of people in the parking lot.

We will update this story as we learn more information.