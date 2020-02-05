KCSO: Man killed in Oildale stabbing

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — KCSO confirmed that the heavy presence in Oildale Tuesday afternoon was due to a stabbing near the Sunshine Smoke Shop on Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue.

The department said a man was found dead at the scene. There is no information regarding a suspect.

Westbound traffic on Roberts Lane in the area is being diverted, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No additional information has been released at this time. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.