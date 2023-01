BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy rains on Monday caused severe flooding in parts of Wasco.

Video shared with 17 News showed part of the havoc caused by heavy downpours Monday afternoon at the corner of 7th and Beckes streets.

Witnesses at the scene tell 17 News at least one foot of water was on the roadway, but crews showed up a short time later to close the road to keep drivers away from the area.