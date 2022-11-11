BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer suffered minor injuries on Friday in a crash in southwest Bakersfield.

The officer’s motorcycle went down around 2 p.m. on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way, just west of Old River Road, CHP spokesman Officer Robert Rodriguez said. The bike then slid into another vehicle, the driver of which was uninjured, Rodriguez said.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. The officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Rodriguez said.

At least eight CHP vehicles and several Bakersfield police vehicles were at the scene as the motorcycle lay on its side in the roadway.