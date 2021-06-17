Heat wave hits Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The summer heat is beating down on Kern County, as we reach near-historic temperature highs throughout the week. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning, effective until Saturday night. Temperatures could soar as high as 110 degrees in the valley this week. Experts say staying hydrated and wearing loose-fitting clothing can help you stay cool. Kern Public Health also recommends cutting back on physical activity outdoors.

“A.C. on all day,” said Bakersfield resident Zareah White. “I really don’t want to get out, to be honest, unless it’s something to do with the water.”

She’s not alone. Many Kern residents may take a dip to escape the sun this summer, so experts say you should lock doors leading to your backyard pool and put your kids in swimming lessons. Above all else, keeping an eye on your kids could save their lives.

“We all assume someone’s watching the kids, especially if there’s a few of us. You can’t assume it,” said Michelle Corson, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Public Health Dept. “Often when little ones fall in the pool, this is a silent occurrence.”

Experts say temperatures inside your car can turn deadly in as little as 10 minutes in this heat, so you should never leave children, pets, or loved ones in your car.