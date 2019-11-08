Heart to Heart: Circle of Red mixer

When it comes to heart health in kern county, it all starts with you.

that was the focus of an american heart association event called “Heart to Heart.”

The Circle of Red, a group that brings awareness to heart disease and stroke, held a mixer at the tower craft bar and grill in Downtown Bakersfield.

They’re looking to recruit more group members since Kern County is second to last when it comes to deaths from heart disease statewide.

“It’s not only for women, we actually invite men. we have the new red tie society for the american heart association and the circle of red and there is a minimum donation and with that donation there’s activites you’ll be able to attend throughout the year and we always look forward to our big event in march which is our go red event,” Sophia Cummings said.

For more information on the Circle of Red, contact the American Heart Association.